Access your favorite KNKX and NPR programs in the new KNKX Public Radio app

Being a public radio station in 2025 is a little more…complicated than in decades past. But like many others who are almost 60 years old, KNKX (founded as KPLU in 1966) is staying smart device savvy.

The new KNKX Public Radio app isn’t our first app, but we guarantee it's our best app yet. With a number of new features, the app allows you to do three main things, anywhere and anytime:

Tune in to KNKX live. You can stream our live radio signal, 88.5 FM, broadcasted from our Seattle and Tacoma studios.

Find the latest articles. Read or listen to the latest articles from KNKX News, NPR News, and our Music team within the app.

Listen on demand. From the latest newscasts to music shows, studio sessions, or podcasts, the app makes it easy to listen on your schedule.

Plus, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, you can listen on the road, no FM dial required.

Whether you’re looking for in-depth local reporting, national news, or the very best jazz and blues music, our app gives you access to the best KNKX Public Radio has to offer in the palm of your hand.

Download the new KNKX app today Get the KNKX app for your smartphone today. Learn more.

Discover all the features:

Listen to live radio — Listen to KNKX live! Tune in for music, news and NPR programming anytime, no antenna required.

— Listen to KNKX live! Tune in for music, news and NPR programming anytime, no antenna required. Northwest Regional News – Listen and read the latest locally produced stories and interviews from our award-winning newsroom.

– Listen and read the latest locally produced stories and interviews from our award-winning newsroom. Music Streaming — Enjoy the best in classic and contemporary jazz and blues music from KNKX’s experienced music hosts.

— Enjoy the best in classic and contemporary jazz and blues music from KNKX’s experienced music hosts. NPR News & Shows — Listen to your favorite NPR programs such as Morning Edition, Fresh Air, Jazz Night In America, Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me! and more.

— Listen to your favorite NPR programs such as Morning Edition, Fresh Air, Jazz Night In America, Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me! and more. On-Demand Music — Access your favorite KNKX music shows after they air, All Blues, The New Cool, Tree of Jazz, The Grooveyard and more!

— Access your favorite KNKX music shows after they air, All Blues, The New Cool, Tree of Jazz, The Grooveyard and more! Schedules & Playlists — Find information on your favorite shows with our program schedule and what songs have played on the air using our built-in playlist feature.

— Find information on your favorite shows with our program schedule and what songs have played on the air using our built-in playlist feature. KNKX Studio Sessions — Watch and listen to today’s best jazz and blues artists perform in our Seattle studios and at popular Pacific Northwest venues.

— Watch and listen to today’s best jazz and blues artists perform in our Seattle studios and at popular Pacific Northwest venues. Events — Connect with us at KNKX events and discover things to do with the community calendar.

— Connect with us at KNKX events and discover things to do with the community calendar. Podcasts — Listen to current and past podcasts from KNKX including Studio Session Shorts, The Walk Home and Outsiders.

— Listen to current and past podcasts from KNKX including Studio Session Shorts, The Walk Home and Outsiders. Alarm & Sleep Timer — Wake up or fall asleep to your favorite KNKX programming.

We want your feedback

Launching something new into the digital universe is intimidating. We didn’t rush, but we were eager to get this new and improved experience into the hands of our loyal listeners.

We are closely tracking your feedback, bug reports and working with our partners at Public Media Apps to keep improving the app experience. Our mission is to deliver jazz, blues and news that inspire, enlighten and connect our community in Western Washington – this app helps us do that!

If you have any issues or feedback related to the new KNKX app, click on “Settings & Help” within the app to email support or the station: