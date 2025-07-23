It's all 'New at Night' on KNKX

We are always committed to bringing you the best in jazz and blues and expanding the audience for this vital art form. KNKX is launching new music initiatives that include more digital content and two new music shows. I’m excited to announce these “New at Night” programs on the KNKX airwaves starting on Monday, Aug. 4.

Voices on the move

Jazz Host Abe Beeson will move into a new role focused on our special programming, such as Studio Sessions and School of Jazz, and bringing you more broadcast and digital music content. He will continue to host The New Cool on Friday nights. Terae Stefon, a regular host on Jazz24, steps into the Midday Jazz show Monday through Friday morning.

And on weeknights, we add a new host and a new show! Myah Rose, also from Jazz24, will host Evening Jazz until 9 p.m. when we start a “New at Night” show called The Lounge.

Introducing The Lounge

Drop into The Lounge Monday through Thursday at 9 p.m., where we take you to the outer boundaries of jazz sounds and the artists who laid the groundwork. This new show will feature next-generation jazz and explore its connections to other genres. Connect to today’s jazz with host Justus Sanchez at 9 p.m. and explore a whole new world of jazz music from today’s shining stars.

Nu Blues Saturday and Sunday

This same embrace of “New at Night” music and new artists will also be featured during our weekend blues programming. 9 p.m. to midnight on Saturdays and Sundays, blues host John Kessler will switch gears to Nu Blues. John is excited to showcase what’s happening with today’s blues artists during this new program.

Investing in jazz on-air, online, and in the community

Joining the music team is Alexa Peters. We already rely on her freelance reporting and storytelling about jazz and our region's vibrant music ecosystem, and we’re excited she will join us as Senior Digital Music Manager.

We look forward to sharing The Lounge and Nu Blues, and expanding our music offerings on-air and online. Tune in for what’s “New at Night,” every night at 9 p.m. starting Monday, Aug. 4.