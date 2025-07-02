Donate
King County Search and Rescue receiving an unusual number of calls for help on Mailbox Peak

KNKX Public Radio | By Freddy Monares
Published July 2, 2025 at 10:23 AM PDT

Mailbox Peak, the nearly 9-mile-long trail near North Bend, received higher-than-normal calls for help between June 14 and 20. Natalie Patterson, with King County Search and Rescue, says this string of calls isn't the first time rescuers responded to Mailbox Peak this year. Some of the calls have been for dehydration or leg cramps, signs that people are underestimating the 4,000 feet of elevation gain. Search and rescue is reminding people to take enough food, water, and supplies on any hike. And, Patterson says, don't hesitate to call 911 in an emergency.

Tags
King County Search and RescueCascade MountainsWashington State Parks
Freddy Monares
Freddy Monares has covered politics, housing inequalities and Native American communities for a newspaper and a public radio station in Montana. He grew up in East Los Angeles, California, and moved to Missoula, Montana, in 2015 with the goal of growing in his career. Get in touch at fmonares@knkx.org.
See stories by Freddy Monares
