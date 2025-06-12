Donate
English language learning programs in WA state have spiked in recent years

KNKX Public Radio | By Freddy Monares
Published June 12, 2025 at 9:51 AM PDT

Nonprofits that provide English language learning programs in Washington State say demand for classes has spiked in recent years, with more demand than space for adult learning. Seattle Public Library has received a $450-million grant from the Carnegie Corporation of New York to expand those programs. In addition to new online and more in-person classes, the money will also pay for free on-site childcare.

