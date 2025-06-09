UW student's bike sensor to map hazardous roads prompts state officials for details
A University of Washington student's device that maps dangerous roads for cyclists will present his work to the Washington State Transportation Commission later this month. Graduate student Joe Breda developed the small sensor that attaches to a bike’s handlebars and maps where cars pass cyclists within 3 feet. Breda hopes the map will give commuters a safer route to choose when biking.
