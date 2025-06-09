Donate
UW student's bike sensor to map hazardous roads prompts state officials for details

KNKX Public Radio | By Freddy Monares
Published June 9, 2025 at 10:08 AM PDT

A University of Washington student's device that maps dangerous roads for cyclists will present his work to the Washington State Transportation Commission later this month. Graduate student Joe Breda developed the small sensor that attaches to a bike’s handlebars and maps where cars pass cyclists within 3 feet. Breda hopes the map will give commuters a safer route to choose when biking.

Freddy Monares
Freddy Monares has covered politics, housing inequalities and Native American communities for a newspaper and a public radio station in Montana. He grew up in East Los Angeles, California, and moved to Missoula, Montana, in 2015 with the goal of growing in his career. Get in touch at fmonares@knkx.org.
