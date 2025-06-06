Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2024's El Niño boosted invasive green crab in WA despite emergency management efforts

KNKX Public Radio | By Bellamy Pailthorp
Published June 6, 2025 at 9:52 AM PDT

Last year's strong El Niño appears to have boosted population growth of invasive green crabs in Washington waters. That’s despite the state’s emergency management efforts for the past three years. This spring has seen higher catch rates in many places than any other spring previously on record. The public can help by learning to identify green crabs and by sharing sightings data with state wildlife managers.

Click "Listen" above to hear this story.
Tags
green crabEl NiñoEnvironmentSalish Sea
Bellamy Pailthorp
Bellamy Pailthorp covers the environment for KNKX with an emphasis on climate justice, human health and food sovereignty. She enjoys reporting about how we will power our future while maintaining healthy cultures and livable cities. Story tips can be sent to bpailthorp@knkx.org.
See stories by Bellamy Pailthorp
Related Content