2024's El Niño boosted invasive green crab in WA despite emergency management efforts
Last year's strong El Niño appears to have boosted population growth of invasive green crabs in Washington waters. That’s despite the state’s emergency management efforts for the past three years. This spring has seen higher catch rates in many places than any other spring previously on record. The public can help by learning to identify green crabs and by sharing sightings data with state wildlife managers.
