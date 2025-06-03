Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New AI thermal-imaging system helps prevent ship strikes in Puget Sound

KNKX Public Radio | By Bellamy Pailthorp
Published June 3, 2025 at 9:53 AM PDT

Quiet Sound, a program of the non-profit Washington Maritime Blue, has installed an AI-powered thermal camera at Point Wilson in Port Townsend that monitors the shipping lanes at the entrance to Puget Sound at Admiralty Inlet. The camera’s AI has been trained with tens of thousands of ‘thermal signatures’ of whales. If it sees one that looks familiar, it alerts a human researcher, who verifies the report before relaying it to others. So far, the system has detected several dozen whales, including minke whales, humpback whales, and the critically endangered southern resident orcas.

Click "Listen" above to hear this story.
Tags
marine wildlifeartificial intelligenceWhalesorca
Bellamy Pailthorp
Bellamy Pailthorp covers the environment for KNKX with an emphasis on climate justice, human health and food sovereignty. She enjoys reporting about how we will power our future while maintaining healthy cultures and livable cities. Story tips can be sent to bpailthorp@knkx.org.
See stories by Bellamy Pailthorp
Related Content