Gathering of the Eagles returns to the San Juan Islands and Bellingham

The fifth annual Gathering of the Eagles is taking place this week in the San Juan Islands and Bellingham area. The paddling event organized by Lummi elder Phreddie Lane includes participants from New Zealand and Maui, but also youth from the Chief Leschi school in Puyallup. The event concludes with a paddle to the first ever Coast Salish Pride Day, at Waypoint Park in Bellingham on Saturday, May 24, 2025.

