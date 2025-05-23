Donate
Gathering of the Eagles returns to the San Juan Islands and Bellingham

KNKX Public Radio | By Bellamy Pailthorp
Published May 23, 2025 at 11:10 AM PDT

The fifth annual Gathering of the Eagles is taking place this week in the San Juan Islands and Bellingham area. The paddling event organized by Lummi elder Phreddie Lane includes participants from New Zealand and Maui, but also youth from the Chief Leschi school in Puyallup. The event concludes with a paddle to the first ever Coast Salish Pride Day, at Waypoint Park in Bellingham on Saturday, May 24, 2025.

Tags
Lummi NationBellinghamSalish Sea
Bellamy Pailthorp
Bellamy Pailthorp covers the environment for KNKX with an emphasis on climate justice, human health and food sovereignty. She enjoys reporting about how we will power our future while maintaining healthy cultures and livable cities. Story tips can be sent to bpailthorp@knkx.org.
See stories by Bellamy Pailthorp
