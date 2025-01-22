Donate
What an incoming Trump administration could mean for Hanford clean-up

KNKX Public Radio | By Jeanie Lindsay,
Anna King
Published January 22, 2025 at 11:01 AM PST

President Donald Trump's administration will have to face one of our state's thorniest environmental problems: 56 million gallons of radioactive sludge warehoused in southeast Washington. This toxic mess has been leaching into the soil for decades.

Northwest Public Broadcasting’s Anna King joins forces with Olympia correspondent Jeanie Lindsay to explain what makes this problem so difficult to fix.

