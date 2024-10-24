Donate
DNR drafts statewide strategic plan for outdoor recreation

KNKX Public Radio | By Bellamy Pailthorp
Published October 24, 2024 at 9:28 AM PDT

Washington’s Department of Natural Resources manages millions of acres of public lands - including many popular trails and campgrounds.

A 21% surge in recreational use – and mis-use – during the pandemic revealed the need for improvement. Over the past two years, the agency has developed its first-ever statewide strategic plan for outdoor access and responsible recreation.

DNR released the plan for public comment this week.

Bellamy Pailthorp
Bellamy Pailthorp covers the environment for KNKX with an emphasis on climate justice, human health and food sovereignty. She enjoys reporting about how we will power our future while maintaining healthy cultures and livable cities. Story tips can be sent to bpailthorp@knkx.org.
