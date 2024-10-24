DNR drafts statewide strategic plan for outdoor recreation
Washington’s Department of Natural Resources manages millions of acres of public lands - including many popular trails and campgrounds.
A 21% surge in recreational use – and mis-use – during the pandemic revealed the need for improvement. Over the past two years, the agency has developed its first-ever statewide strategic plan for outdoor access and responsible recreation.
DNR released the plan for public comment this week.
