The Seattle Mariners' season is over. They had a total of 85 wins and 77 losses.

They ended the season on a high note Sunday, with a 6-4 win over the Oakland A's. Sunday's game was the final one for the A's representing Oakland.

One of the highlights of the final game was this home run by Cal Raleigh, as heard on Root Sports Northwest.

