Sean Combs accused of impregnating, threatening woman in new assault lawsuit

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been hit with yet another sexual abuse lawsuit. The latest filing against the 54-year-old artist and record exec alleges Combs drugged, assaulted, coerced and threatened an unnamed victim over the course of two years, with one of their encounters resulting in a pregnancy and miscarriage.

In the new lawsuit filed Friday, Sept. 27, with the New York County Supreme Court, a Jane Doe plaintiff who resides in Florida and works as a model claims she was forced to travel and “perform” for Combs many times in the last few years. The plaintiff alleges that after she and Combs started seeing each other in 2021, she was flown to different states, including California and New York, by his company, Bad Boy Enterprise, to have sex with the rap mogul. According to the filing, the victim often felt coerced into going to see Combs by members of his team, and Combs’ chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, was among the agents who would pay for the plaintiff’s travel. She says staffers would “send drivers to her home to pick her up before she agreed to travel, to the point where she did not believe she had a choice.”

The unnamed victim alleges that, throughout the spring of 2022, she was ordered to take drugs including ketamine and forced to have sex with Combs in his homes in Los Angeles and Miami. The plaintiff says the heavy drug use caused her to black out intermittently. On one of these occasions, she “woke up and her feet were purple and bruised and she had a bite mark on her heel” but had no memory of how she got the injuries. That summer, the plaintiff says she found out she was pregnant and when she told Combs, the label exec’s girlfriend at the time, Caresha Brownlee, aka the rapper Yung Miami, harassed her by repeatedly, calling her and ordering her to have an abortion. The plaintiff claims that the stress led her to suffer a miscarriage shortly after.

Additionally, the plaintiff claims to have witnessed Combs slap other women and exhibit controlling, violent behavior. She alleges that he would instruct his staff to record sexual encounters with her without her permission; that he had found a way to track her location and would monitor her phone conversations; and that he would command her to travel to him up until July 2024. The plaintiff says Combs continues to contact her in an attempt to intimidate her. She is seeking unspecified, punitive damages from Combs and Bad Boy Enterprises with the amount to be determined in a trial.

With this new complaint, the tally of civil lawsuits filed against Combs in the last year for sexual misconduct rises to 12. In addition to these civil suits, he faces criminal charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution in New York. He is currently in federal custody awaiting trial after being denied bail.

Copyright 2024 NPR