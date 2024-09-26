Nneka Ogwumike reflects after Seattle Storm is knocked out in first round of WNBA playoffs
The Seattle Storm may look a little different next season. Free agency and an expansion draft could change the make-up of the team, a bit.
Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike is one of the players who will become a free agent.
She talked to the media Wednesday, after the team was bounced from the WNBA playoffs in the first round Tuesday night, losing a best-of-three series to the two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces.
