Nneka Ogwumike reflects after Seattle Storm is knocked out in first round of WNBA playoffs

The Seattle Storm may look a little different next season. Free agency and an expansion draft could change the make-up of the team, a bit.

Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike is one of the players who will become a free agent.

She talked to the media Wednesday, after the team was bounced from the WNBA playoffs in the first round Tuesday night, losing a best-of-three series to the two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces.

