Nneka Ogwumike reflects after Seattle Storm is knocked out in first round of WNBA playoffs

KNKX Public Radio | By Kirsten Kendrick
Published September 26, 2024 at 11:51 AM PDT

The Seattle Storm may look a little different next season. Free agency and an expansion draft could change the make-up of the team, a bit.

Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike is one of the players who will become a free agent.

She talked to the media Wednesday, after the team was bounced from the WNBA playoffs in the first round Tuesday night, losing a best-of-three series to the two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces.

Tags
Seattle StormWNBAwomen's basketballNneka Ogwumike
Kirsten Kendrick
Kirsten Kendrick hosts Morning Edition on KNKX and the sports interview series "Going Deep," talking with folks tied to sports in our region about what drives them — as professionals and people.
See stories by Kirsten Kendrick
