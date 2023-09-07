Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Groups call for increase in state incentives to bring EV prices down

KNKX Public Radio | By Bellamy Pailthorp
Published September 7, 2023 at 4:23 PM PDT
Julien Thorn, experience manager at ZEV Co-op, brought a shared-use electric van that is based at a community library in Seattle's central district to the a press conference showcasing the latest EVs, on Wednesday, September 7th. He has a waitlist of communities wanting more electric vehicle sharing opportunities. The group Clean and Prosperous Washington says the state needs to step up spending so that EVs can become more affordable for everyone. Transportation emissions are still the state's largest source of climate pollution.
Bellamy Pailthorp
/
KNKX
Julien Thorn, experience manager at ZEV Co-op, brought a shared-use electric van that is based at a community library in Seattle's central district to the a press conference showcasing the latest EVs, on Wednesday, September 7th. He has a waitlist of communities wanting more electric vehicle sharing opportunities. The group Clean and Prosperous Washington says the state needs to step up spending so that EVs can become more affordable for everyone. Transportation emissions are still the state's largest source of climate pollution.

The carbon allowances that regulated polluters need under Washington's cap and trade law have fetched prices at auction that are much higher than projected. That's added at least 25 cents per gallon to the price of gas. But those high prices also mean billions in revenue that the state has to spend on programs to fight climate change. Advocates say it should be spent on making EVs more affordable, as soon as possible.

Click "Listen" above to hear the story.

Tags
Climate Commitment ActElectric Vehiclesgovernment spendingClimate policiesclimate action
Bellamy Pailthorp
Bellamy Pailthorp covers the environment for KNKX with an emphasis on climate justice, human health and food sovereignty. She enjoys reporting about how we will power our future while maintaining healthy cultures and livable cities. Story tips can be sent to bpailthorp@knkx.org.
See stories by Bellamy Pailthorp
Related Content