Groups call for increase in state incentives to bring EV prices down
The carbon allowances that regulated polluters need under Washington's cap and trade law have fetched prices at auction that are much higher than projected. That's added at least 25 cents per gallon to the price of gas. But those high prices also mean billions in revenue that the state has to spend on programs to fight climate change. Advocates say it should be spent on making EVs more affordable, as soon as possible.
Click "Listen" above to hear the story.