PCC employees demand better working conditions ahead of new union contract

In a hint of what’s to come, Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant stood alongside PCC Community Market workers to demand better working conditions. She says it’s part of what will be a new national workers’ rights campaign.

On a drizzly Monday morning, workers for PCC Community Markets – with stores in Burien, Bellevue and other cities – gathered in Seattle. They stood in front of the downtown organic grocery co-op holding signs to call attention to what they describe as low wages and understaffing.

