PCC employees demand better working conditions ahead of new union contract

KNKX Public Radio | By Lilly Ana Fowler
Published March 16, 2023 at 3:35 PM PDT
IMG_3373.jpg
Lilly Ana Fowler
/
KNKX
Seattle Councilmember Kshama Sawant stands alongside PCC workers on March 13, 2023.

In a hint of what’s to come, Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant stood alongside PCC Community Market workers to demand better working conditions. She says it’s part of what will be a new national workers’ rights campaign.

On a drizzly Monday morning, workers for PCC Community Markets – with stores in Burien, Bellevue and other cities – gathered in Seattle. They stood in front of the downtown organic grocery co-op holding signs to call attention to what they describe as low wages and understaffing.

KNKX social justice reporter Lilly Ana Fowler has more, listen above.

Tags
social justicelabor unionsKshama Sawant
Lilly Ana Fowler
Lilly Ana Fowler reports on social justice issues for KNKX. She previously worked for the nonprofit news site Crosscut — a partner of KCTS 9, Seattle’s PBS station. Reach her at lfowler@knkx.org.
See stories by Lilly Ana Fowler

