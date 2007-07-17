Dow Jones Agrees to Murdoch Takeover

LINDA WERTHEIMER, Host:

WERTHEIMER The Wall Street Journal is reporting that its parent company has agreed to be purchased by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. This evening the Dow Jones board will vote on whether to accept the $5 billion offer Murdoch made three months ago. The controlling Bancroft family has so far balked at selling to Murdoch. Some family members searched for another buyer but it seems their efforts were in vain.

