Bush Backs Panel's Plan for Intelligence Czar

President Bush endorses two key proposals of the 9-11 Commission: the creation of a national intelligence czar and a counter-terrorism center. The news comes with three regions of the country facing an elevated terror threat, believed to be aimed at financial centers. NPR's Don Gonyea reports.

A main difference in the president's plan is that the offices will not be established inside the White House, as the commission proposed.

