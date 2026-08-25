Jazz in Japan with KNKX, Fall 2027

Join KNKX's Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick on an unforgettable journey through Japan, a country where centuries-old traditions, remarkable cuisine, vibrant cities, and a deep appreciation for music come together in fascinating ways.

From the energy of Tokyo to the historic streets of Kurashiki and the temples and gardens of Kyoto, you'll experience some of Japan’s most celebrated destinations while also discovering places and traditions that offer a deeper look at daily life and culture.

Music will be an important part of this journey as well. Tokyo alone is home to approximately 100 jazz cafés, bars, and listening rooms, and along the way you'll enjoy specially arranged live jazz performances that connect host our travels to a musical tradition shared by so many in the KNKX community.

Explore historic neighborhoods, visit temples, markets, gardens, and museums, enjoy memorable meals, and learn from knowledgeable local experts. Join KNKX for this very special adventure through Japan!

Your journey

4 Nights – Tokyo

3 Nights – Kurashiki

3 Nights – Kyoto

For questions and to be the first to know about this trip, email mtaylor@knkx.org