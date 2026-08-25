Flavors of Portugal and Spain, Spring 2027

Join friends of KNKX for an unforgettable art and culinary journey to ancient Iberia. Discover the history, rhythms, and rich traditions of Portugal and southern Spain while walking in the footsteps of Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dalí, El Greco, Francisco Goya, and Diego Velázquez. Trace the legacy of the Moors through breathtaking architectural treasures, including the awe-inspiring Alhambra. Feel the passion of live Flamenco and the soulful sounds of Fado music and enjoy private tours of Spain’s premier museums. Our tailor-made KNKX journey concludes in Madrid, with easy options to continue to Barcelona. Space is limited.

Your journey

2 Nights Lisbon

3 Nights Seville

2 Nights Granada

2 Nights Madrid

For questions and to be the first to know about this trip, email mtaylor@knkx.org