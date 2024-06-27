Mexico City | Winter 2025

Experience Mexico City with KNKX! January 13 - 19, 2025

¡Hola! KNKX supporters,

In January 2025, we're embarking on an adventure to Mexico City, immersing ourselves in its vibrant arts, culinary delights, and music.

We invite you to join us on this journey! Discovering Mexico City means delving into its rich history, diverse culture, and lively music scene. Our aim is to showcase the highlights of this remarkable metropolis, including the iconic National Museum of Anthropology and the Museo Frida Kahlo. From Diego Rivera's renowned mural, The History of Mexico, to wandering through bustling local markets, savoring street tacos and tequila, and marveling at the ancient pyramids of Teotihuacan, we'll soak in the city's wonders.

If you're interested in exploring Mexico City with us through KNKX, take a look at the itinerary, accommodations, and prices here and come along for an unforgettable journey!

Space is limited. We hope you’ll join us!

See you in Mexico City!

Emil Moffatt, host of All Things Considered on KNKX

INCLUDED