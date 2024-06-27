Mexico City | Winter 2025
Experience Mexico City with KNKX! January 13 - 19, 2025
¡Hola! KNKX supporters,
In January 2025, we're embarking on an adventure to Mexico City, immersing ourselves in its vibrant arts, culinary delights, and music.
We invite you to join us on this journey! Discovering Mexico City means delving into its rich history, diverse culture, and lively music scene. Our aim is to showcase the highlights of this remarkable metropolis, including the iconic National Museum of Anthropology and the Museo Frida Kahlo. From Diego Rivera's renowned mural, The History of Mexico, to wandering through bustling local markets, savoring street tacos and tequila, and marveling at the ancient pyramids of Teotihuacan, we'll soak in the city's wonders.
If you're interested in exploring Mexico City with us through KNKX, take a look at the itinerary, accommodations, and prices here and come along for an unforgettable journey!
Space is limited. We hope you’ll join us!
See you in Mexico City!
Emil Moffatt, host of All Things Considered on KNKX
INCLUDED
- Travel with KNKX host, Emil Moffatt of All Things Considered
- Private airport transfers in Mexico, on the day of arrival and departure
- Six nights hotel stay
- Daily outings with private, local experts
- Transport by air-conditioned mini vans
- Private tours of the Museum of Modern Art and the Anthropology Museum
- An exclusive morning devoted to studying the lives and legacies of artists, Frida
- Kahlo and Diego Rivera
- Visits to the historic Zócalo, the National Palace, the Metropolitan Cathedral, and other buildings of historical and architectural importance
- An early morning balloon ride over the ancient pyramids of Teotihuacan
- Excursions to street markets
- Breakfast daily, plus eight exceptional multi-course dining experiences, highlighting the flavors of Mexico!
- Tequila, mezcal, and agave spirits tastings
- Evening outings to music clubs
- Gratuities for local staff, drivers and guides.