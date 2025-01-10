Donate
King County Metro drivers gather to remember colleague Shawn Yim

KNKX Public Radio | By Gabriel Spitzer
Published January 10, 2025 at 3:57 PM PST
Metro bus driver Shawn Yim was killed while on duty Dec. 18, 2024.
Metro bus driver Shawn Yim was killed while on duty Dec. 18, 2024.
Gabriel Spitzer / KNKX
Jen Mayer, a King County Metro employee, attends the procession for Shawn Yim. The Amalgamated Transit Union, which organized the memorial, wants Metro to equip buses with more protections for drivers and beef up the presence of transit police.
Jen Mayer, a King County Metro employee, attends the procession for Shawn Yim. The Amalgamated Transit Union, which organized the memorial, wants Metro to equip buses with more protections for drivers and beef up the presence of transit police.
Gabriel Spitzer / KNKX
King County Metro, and transit agencies from around the region, held a procession and memorial service for Shawn Yim on Jan. 10.
King County Metro, and transit agencies from around the region, held a procession and memorial service for Shawn Yim on Jan. 10.
Gabriel Spitzer / KNKX
Buses and transit employees from around the Puget Sound region gathered in Seattle, creating a miles-long procession of metro buses honoring Shawn Yim.
Buses and transit employees from around the Puget Sound region gathered in Seattle, creating a miles-long procession of metro buses honoring Shawn Yim.
Gabriel Spitzer / KNKX
The Amalgamated Transit Union organized the memorial for Shawn Yim. The union is advocating for more safety measures for drivers, including barriers on buses and more police presence on public transit.
The Amalgamated Transit Union organized the memorial for Shawn Yim. The union is advocating for more safety measures for drivers, including barriers on buses and more police presence on public transit.
Gabriel Spitzer / KNKX

King County Metro drivers gathered Friday to remember their colleague Shawn Yim, who was killed last month while on duty.

Along 4th Avenue in downtown Seattle, it was metro buses as far as the eye can see. The procession made its way from the SoDo neighborhood to Seattle Center before looping back toward the stadiums for a memorial service at WAMU Theater.

Metro said it would allow any driver who wants to take part in the procession to join their bus to this convoy. They did so to memorialize their fellow driver Yim, who was stabbed by a passenger in the University District, and to draw attention to safety issues they say operators have to deal with every day.

Speakers at the event remembered Yim as a warm presence in the driver's seat, always smiling and wearing his trademark orange vest.

"I will miss seeing him driving his bus, always wearing his vest, waving at all the other operators on the road. He embodied the spirit of the community in which he served," said Latrelle Gibson, a friend of Yim’s, and a fellow driver.

The Amalgamated Transit Union organized the memorial. The union is advocating for more safety measures for drivers, including barriers on buses and more police presence on public transit.

"Our demands for safety after this painful tragedy must be met in this year. We won't wait again for another 26 years or for another murder," said ATU local president Greg Woodfill, referring to the fatal shooting of a bus driver in 1998.

Police arrested a man after the killing. He is being held in King County Jail on murder charges.
Gabriel Spitzer
Gabriel Spitzer is a fill-in reporter, producer and host who previously covered science and health and worked on the KNKX show Sound Effect.
