Veteran punk rock bassist Darryl Jenifer shows his jazz side

Darryl Jenifer's new album The Weather Channel fits the lazy summer season perfectly with its relaxed jazz fusion.

The new record features a dramatically different sound for Jenifer, who co-founded the pioneering Washington, D.C. hardcore punk band Bad Brains in the early-'80s.

Notable for blending lightning-fast punk with slower reggae, Bad Brains originated as a jazz fusion group in the 1970s. Decades later, Jenifer embraces improvisational and stylistic freedom on The Weather Channel, his second album as a leader and first in 16 years.

Lovers of punk and jazz will be thrilled with two dramatically reworked songs from Bad Brains. They're both from the album I Against I, a slower and heavier release that teased the grunge movement years before it dawned.

Jenifer’s upright bass anchors the beautiful melody of “Sacred Love II,” surrounded by relaxed interaction with guitar, piano and drums. “Re-Ignition II” brings flute into the slow groove, punctuated by fuzzed-out electric bass riffs that will make old punks smile.

John Medeski lends some jazz credibility as the pianist on The Weather Channel. His mastery of the groove takes a back seat to the emphasis on beauty. Medeski leans into the strong, compelling melodies and seems at home with the album’s easy-going vibe.

The late drummer and pianist Jack DeJohnette appears as a central voice on melodica for the beautiful track “Loves Harmony,” which includes a strings part arranged by the late German multi-instrumentalist Karl Berger.

Alternately, Jenifer’s “End Finity” finds guitarist Karma “Chogyi” Marco switching from the tranquil acoustic guitar to an aggressive electric ax, as he shreds with Jenifer and drummer Ben Perowsky. “Punkboma” also includes heavier guitar interaction mixed with a smooth Caribbean groove, which features Medeski on rubbery electric keyboards.

As advertised, “Rock Love” opens with 45 seconds of heavy rock riffs before it transforms into a serene guitar feature. It's like fighting to climb a rugged mountain to discover a gorgeous sunset waiting on the other side.

There are elements of rock, reggae, jazz and lounge music on The Weather Channel that show Darryl Jenifer embraces a variety of styles. Taken together, Jenifer has found a fascinating sound all his own.

Jenifer is still touring with Bad Brains, and he's recently released new music from his own rock band Palm Beach. He’s also touring often with neo-soul star Lauryn Hill. With the release of The Weather Channel, this punk veteran establishes himself as an intriguing member of the jazz world, too.