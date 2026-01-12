Pink Martini 30th Anniversary Tour with Storm Large
- Friday, January 23 at 7:30 p.m.
- Tacoma Armory, Tacoma
Celebrate 30 years of Pink Martini as they return to Tacoma with their signature blend of jazz, classical, and international pop. Fresh off sold-out shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall and Carnegie Hall, the globe-trotting ensemble brings their infectious energy to the Tacoma Armory for the first time, performing in a lively, open, and danceable setting.
This milestone tour features fan favorites, timeless classics, and new music—including “Bella ciao,” a stirring reinterpretation of the iconic Italian protest anthem, featuring powerhouse vocalist Storm Large.
Guests can move throughout the parade floor, with a mix of tables and open standing areas. There’s plenty of comfortable seating, plus the flexibility to sit, stand, dance, or head to the bar for a drink at any time.
Entry deadline is January 19, 2026.