Biamp Portland Jazz Festival: Charlie Hunter Trio

KNKX Public Radio
Published October 27, 2025 at 3:00 AM PDT
Jody Levin
/
pdxjazz.org

Charlie Hunter is a guitarist, producer, and composer known for his innovative approach to the instrument. Renowned for his ability to simultaneously play bass lines, melodies, and chords, he first gained recognition for his custom eight-string guitar. He now performs on 6- and 7-string guitars built by Hybrid Guitars Co., which he co-founded in 2015.

Hunter’s genre-blending style fuses jazz, funk, blues, and rock, earning him a reputation as one of the most distinctive guitarists of his generation. Over his 35-year career, he has released numerous albums and collaborated with a diverse range of artists, from jazz legends to contemporary innovators.

A driving force in modern jazz and groove, Hunter’s work with SuperBlue, alongside Kurt Elling, has received critical acclaim. He continues to tour extensively, appearing at major international festivals and venues, while also producing and mentoring emerging talent through SideHustle Records.

