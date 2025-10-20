Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra Presents The Music of Mary Lou Williams

November 1 - 2

Illsley Ball Nordstrom Recital Hall - Benaroya Hall, Seattle

Mary Lou Williams' career was as pioneering as it was panoramic. She was a pianist, arranger, composer, and bold visionary who played and wrote it all - from Kansas City swing to modernism. She left her imprint on every era of jazz, shaping the music of Thelonious Monk, Dizzy Gillespie, Bud Powell, and an entire generation of bebop innovators. Guest director and trombonist Conner Eisenmenger leads SRJO in a celebration of the towering yet underappreciated legacy of Mary Lou Williams with an exploration of her wonderful music, from early swing works to adventurous originals and deeply spiritual testimonials. These concerts will feature her joyful compostions Walkin' and Swingin' and Chunka Lunka as well as arrangements that are newly written by Eisenmenger, including selections from Williams' iconic Zodiac Suite reimagined for the musicians of SRJO.

Entry deadline is October 28, 2025.