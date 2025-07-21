Buena Vista Social Orchestra

Saturday, August 9 at 8 p.m.

The Moore Theatre, Seattle

JESUS “AGUAJE” RAMOS (born 1951) is a Cuban trombonist,composer, arranger and musical director. He is best known as the original orchestra leader, composer and trombonist of The Buena Vista Social Club. He has also served long stints in world class ensembles Estrellas de Areito and Afro-Cuban Allstars. His musical journey and history is brought into focus throughout the critically acclaimed 1999 documentary “Buena Vista Social Club”

Ramos performed on the World Circuit recordings of The Buena Vista Social Club and Afro-Cuban Allstars and the solo albums of Ibrahim Ferrer, Ruben Gonzales and Omara Portuondo. He was Gonzales’s musical director and has been touring extensively since 1997 with various Buena Vista Social Club projects. He was a prominent member and musical director of the renowned Orquesta Buena Vista Social Club, which brought the music of the original Buena Vista Social Club back into international prominence during the incredibly successful ‘Adios’ Tour from 2014-2016.

The Buena Vista Orchestra, under the direction of Ramos and featuring key players from throughout the history of The Buena Vista Social Club, continued the legacy of the legendary group in 2024 with an exciting new stage production and repertoire pulled from the greatest hits (many of which Ramos composed) and deep-dive cuts. The group embarked on a massive tour across the USA starting in September 2024, spending 3 months on the road and playing for thousands of fans new and old. Their adventure culminated in the release of USA TOUR 2024 - 12 LIVE RECORDINGS on SSK Records, the first time in decades the group’s music will be available on CD and vinyl.

Ramos is joined on the 2025 international tour to Canada, The United Kingdom, The EU, Brazil and beyond by an all star ensemble including original BVSC members "Betun" Luis Mariano Valiente Marin (Congas, Bongo) and Fabían Garcia (Bass).

To date, The Buena Vista Social Club and related projects have global sales that stand at over fifty million, making it the biggest-selling Cuban music project in history. As one critic put it, Buena Vista has become “world music’s equivalent of The Dark Side of the Moon.”

THE BUENA VISTA ORCHESTRA 2025

JESUS "AGUAJE" RAMOS - Trombone, Vocals

LORENA RAMOS DIAZ - Trombone, Vocals

GEIDY CHAPMAN - Vocals

YURI TEJADA RODRIGUEZ - Vocals

AMAURY TAMAYO - Trumpet, Vocals

ANDY ABAD ACOSTA - Piano

FABIAN GARCIA - Bass

ANTONIO RUBIO BORAYO - Timbal, Percussion

LUIS "BETUN" MARIANO VALIENTE MARIN - Congas, Bongo

MAIKEL OCHAO - Tres

