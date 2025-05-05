Monty Alexander D-DAY Album Tour

Thursday, June 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou's Jazz Alley, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

New album from pianist extraordinaire D-Day - world wide release: March 29, 2024.

June 6, 2024, marked the 80th anniversary of the Normandy Landings a.k.a D-Day. It’s also the day Monty Alexander turned 80. A highly symbolic historical concordance which the great musician naturally embraces for a unique tribute to this historical day with a new recording entitled D-Day that features wartime songs as well as original compositions. Through his music, Monty seeks to highlight the importance of understanding and unity, reminding us of the lessons learned from the past. It's an album that commemorates history, celebrates a milestone, and promotes a message of peace.

Named the fifth greatest jazz pianist of all time (Hal Leonard Publishing), Grammy-nominated pianist Monty Alexander delights a global audience drawn to his vibrant personality and broad range of jazz and Jamaican musical expressions. Nearly 60 years after he moved to the United States from his hometown of Kingston, Jamaica, Alexander is an American classic, touring the world relentlessly and sharing his signature soulful message.

A perennial favorite at jazz festivals and venues worldwide and at the Montreux Jazz Festival where he has appeared 23 times since 1976, Alexander’s spirited conception is one informed by the timeless verities: endless melody-making, effervescent grooves, sophisticated voicings, a romantic spirit, and a consistent predisposition, as Alexander accurately states, “to build up the heat and kick up a storm.”

In the course of any given performance, Alexander applies those aesthetics to a repertoire spanning a broad range of jazz and Jamaican musical expressions—the American songbook and the blues, gospel and bebop, calypso and reggae. The Jamaican government designated Alexander Commander in the Order of Distinction in 2000 and conferred on him the national honor of the Order of Jamaica in 2022 for "Sterling Contributions to the Promotions of Jamaican Music and the Jazz Genre Interpretations Globally." In 2018, the University of The West Indies bestowed him with an honorary doctorate degree in recognition of his accomplishments.

Entry deadline is May 12, 2025.