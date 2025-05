51st Seattle International Film Festival

May 15 - 25

Several venues

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Escape to the Reel World at the 51st Seattle International Film Festival. Celebrate independent cinema as a destination with screenings in person May 15–25 at venues across Seattle, and extend your vacation with select encores streaming on the SIFF Channel May 26–June 1.

Entry deadline May 12, 2025.