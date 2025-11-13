Search Query
Tacoma News Tribune
South Sound
In a split vote, Tacoma council decides fate of homeless camping-ban expansion
Cameron Sheppard
The Tacoma City Council has expanded the city's camping ban, adding more areas where homeless encampments are prohibited. The proposal passed by a 5-4 vote.