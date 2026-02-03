Regional News

-
Border Patrol cites missed check-ins in arrest of Spokane asylum-seeking family; child reportedly sickArnoldo Tiul Caal and 10-year-old Karla Tiul Baltazar were arrested Jan. 10 despite an ongoing asylum case and transported to the Dilley Immigration Processing Center, in Dilley, Texas, where they remain.
The bill drops it to 0.05%, and the state would join Utah with the toughest standard in the nation. It still needs House approval.
The Congresswoman was one of only seven Democrats to approve a funding bill last week that included money for ICE.