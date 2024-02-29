The Cookers keep it entertaining with music, remarkable stories

Formed around 2007 as a tribute to the classic 1965 live album Night of the Cookers, the seven all-stars of The Cookers returned to the KNKX studios for a performance for the ages.

This supergroup, defined by its members extensive experience, is still going strong.

Band leader David Weiss is one of three younger Cookers, with saxophonists Donald Harrison and Craig Handy, all at around 60 years old.

The veterans include Weiss’ fellow trumpeter Eddie Henderson, pianist George Cables and drummer Billy Hart who are all around 20 years older than Weiss. The elder statesman is 88-year-old bassist Cecil McBee.

Far from reliving past glories, the mission of the Cookers has always been pushing the music forward.

Weiss explained, after performing dynamic post-bop originals from Cables and McBee, the band plays mostly music they’ve written. This group of legends has become a serious band with a sound all its own.

The gentlemen drew on their original inspiration after their session to share stories of their favorite moments on stage.

Henderson described his night in the audience for the Night of the Cookers recording with his mentor, trumpeter Freddie Hubbard, while Hart pointed to performances with Herbie Hancock’s famed early '70s fusion band.

McBee topped them both with a double header: After an early evening performance in 1966 Los Angeles, he was surprised after the gig with kudos from the bass legend Ray Brown who’d been in the audience.

Then McBee drove to the Monterey Jazz Festival and rushed on stage just in time for a late-night performance with sax and flute great Charles Lloyd’s band. The performance was recorded and became Lloyd’s legendary live album Forest Flower.

The Cookers could keep you entertained with stories from their amazing careers for hours. We know you’ll enjoy this interview at the KNKX studios, but probably not as much as you’ll love their music.

Musicians:



Eddie Henderson - trumpet

David Weiss - trumpet

Donald Harrison - alto saxophone

Craig Handy - tenor saxophone

George Cables - piano

Cecil McBee - bass

Billy Hart - drums

Songs:

