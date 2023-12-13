Jazz-expanding group Butcher Brown goes acoustic at KNKX

The quintet Butcher Brown makes music blending jazz, hip-hop, soul, disco, rock and more - a genre of their own with a dedicated and growing fan base. Performing in the KNKX Studio X, the band showed a rare acoustic side that was still quintessentially Butcher Brown.

Formed in 2009, Marcus "Tennishu" Tenney is the face of Butcher Brown as lead vocalist, saxophonist and trumpet player. During their visit, he and his bandmates discussed their varied musical upbringing and explained that the group's sound is both a direct result of each musician's current influences, and their influence on each other.

Butcher Brown's latest album Solar Music welcomes guests like rapper Pink Siifu, singer Vanisha Gould, guitarist Charlie Hunter and trumpeter Keyon Harrold. However, the album's diversity of styles is more a result of the band's diverse inspirations than the special appearances.

Drummer Corey Fonville mentioned that the band recently discussed how each performance on their tour would require adjustments. As an example, he said bassist Andrew Randazzo and keyboard player DJ Harrison rarely use the acoustic instruments played in this exclusive studio session.

Of course, after the band's careful deliberations, the performance was a unique version of their trademark modern music. Old fans and new will surely enjoy this special KNKX presentation of Butcher Brown.

Musicians:



Marcus "Tennishu" Tenney - trumpet/saxophone/lead vocals

DJ Harrison - keyboards/backing vocals

Morgan Burrs - guitar/backing vocals

Andrew Randazzo - bass/backing vocals

Corey Fonville - drums

Songs:

