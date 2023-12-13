Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Studio Sessions

Jazz-expanding group Butcher Brown goes acoustic at KNKX

By Abe Beeson
Published December 13, 2023 at 7:00 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe

The quintet Butcher Brown makes music blending jazz, hip-hop, soul, disco, rock and more - a genre of their own with a dedicated and growing fan base. Performing in the KNKX Studio X, the band showed a rare acoustic side that was still quintessentially Butcher Brown.

Formed in 2009, Marcus "Tennishu" Tenney is the face of Butcher Brown as lead vocalist, saxophonist and trumpet player. During their visit, he and his bandmates discussed their varied musical upbringing and explained that the group's sound is both a direct result of each musician's current influences, and their influence on each other.

Butcher Brown's latest album Solar Music welcomes guests like rapper Pink Siifu, singer Vanisha Gould, guitarist Charlie Hunter and trumpeter Keyon Harrold. However, the album's diversity of styles is more a result of the band's diverse inspirations than the special appearances.

Drummer Corey Fonville mentioned that the band recently discussed how each performance on their tour would require adjustments. As an example, he said bassist Andrew Randazzo and keyboard player DJ Harrison rarely use the acoustic instruments played in this exclusive studio session.

Of course, after the band's careful deliberations, the performance was a unique version of their trademark modern music. Old fans and new will surely enjoy this special KNKX presentation of Butcher Brown.

Musicians:

  • Marcus "Tennishu" Tenney - trumpet/saxophone/lead vocals
  • DJ Harrison - keyboards/backing vocals
  • Morgan Burrs - guitar/backing vocals
  • Andrew Randazzo - bass/backing vocals
  • Corey Fonville - drums

Songs:

  1. Around for Awhile
  2. I Can Say to You
  3. Happy Hourrr
  4. DYKWYD
Tags
Studio Sessions Butcher BrownThe New CoolChristian Scott aTunde AdjuahHiatus Kaiyote
Abe Beeson
Abe grew up in Western Washington, a 3rd generation Seattle/Tacoma kid. It was as a student at Pacific Lutheran University that Abe landed his first job at KNKX, editing and producing audio for news stories. It was a Christmas Day shift no one else wanted that gave Abe his first on-air experience which led to overnights, then Saturday afternoons, and started hosting Evening Jazz in 1998.
See stories by Abe Beeson
Related Stories