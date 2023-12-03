Trumpeter Jeremy Pelt performs an exclusive set for KNKX at Jazz Alley

Trumpeter Jeremy Pelt had just celebrated his 47th birthday and was in a great mood when KNKX recorded an exclusive session with his quintet at Dimitriou's Jazz Alley. His band of young, talented musicians played beautifully and point to Pelt's commitment to supporting the next generation of jazz.

Pelt was celebrating his recent albums, Soundtrack and The Art of Intimacy, Vol 2: His Muse, but began his session with a song he wrote a couple decades ago called "Aesop's Fables."

Vibraphonist Jalen Baker, guitarist Alex Wintz and the young rhythm section of Leighton McKinley-Harrell and Jared Spears brought their ample skills and passion to Pelt's music. All of them found equal time in support and improvising around the dynamic, modern jazz.

In an interview, Pelt talked about his early career working in big bands and the need to connect with musicians. He also spoke about his series of books, Griot: Examining the Lives of Jazz's Great Storytellers. He said his inspiration came from a similar series of stories collected by drummer Art Taylor but featuring Pelt's own musical contemporaries.

Pelt has stories of his own to share, but on the Jazz Alley stage he was most comfortable sharing stories with his music. The band played a pair of Pelt's recent compositions, the ballad "For Whom I Love So Much" and the dynamic "Be the Light."

Pelt will return to Seattle in December to play Jazz Alley with the Heavy Hitters, an all-star ensemble including longtime friends Vincent Herring and Eric Alexander on saxophones. KNKX is thrilled, however, to present Pelt's own band in this exclusive studio session.

Musicians:



Jeremy Pelt - trumpet

Jalen Baker - vibraphone

Alex Wintz - guitar

Leighton McKinley-Harrell - bass

Jared Spears - drums

Songs:

