Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Studio Sessions

Trumpeter Jeremy Pelt performs an exclusive set for KNKX at Jazz Alley

By Abe Beeson
Published December 3, 2023 at 5:51 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe

Trumpeter Jeremy Pelt had just celebrated his 47th birthday and was in a great mood when KNKX recorded an exclusive session with his quintet at Dimitriou's Jazz Alley. His band of young, talented musicians played beautifully and point to Pelt's commitment to supporting the next generation of jazz.

Pelt was celebrating his recent albums, Soundtrack and The Art of Intimacy, Vol 2: His Muse, but began his session with a song he wrote a couple decades ago called "Aesop's Fables."

Vibraphonist Jalen Baker, guitarist Alex Wintz and the young rhythm section of Leighton McKinley-Harrell and Jared Spears brought their ample skills and passion to Pelt's music. All of them found equal time in support and improvising around the dynamic, modern jazz.

In an interview, Pelt talked about his early career working in big bands and the need to connect with musicians. He also spoke about his series of books, Griot: Examining the Lives of Jazz's Great Storytellers. He said his inspiration came from a similar series of stories collected by drummer Art Taylor but featuring Pelt's own musical contemporaries.

Pelt has stories of his own to share, but on the Jazz Alley stage he was most comfortable sharing stories with his music. The band played a pair of Pelt's recent compositions, the ballad "For Whom I Love So Much" and the dynamic "Be the Light."

Pelt will return to Seattle in December to play Jazz Alley with the Heavy Hitters, an all-star ensemble including longtime friends Vincent Herring and Eric Alexander on saxophones. KNKX is thrilled, however, to present Pelt's own band in this exclusive studio session.

Musicians:

  • Jeremy Pelt - trumpet
  • Jalen Baker - vibraphone
  • Alex Wintz - guitar
  • Leighton McKinley-Harrell - bass
  • Jared Spears - drums

Songs:

  1. Aesop's Fables
  2. For Whom I Love So Much
  3. Be the Light
Tags
Studio Sessions Jeremy PeltAlex WintzVincent HerringEric AlexanderArt Taylor
Abe Beeson
Abe grew up in Western Washington, a 3rd generation Seattle/Tacoma kid. It was as a student at Pacific Lutheran University that Abe landed his first job at KNKX, editing and producing audio for news stories. It was a Christmas Day shift no one else wanted that gave Abe his first on-air experience which led to overnights, then Saturday afternoons, and started hosting Evening Jazz in 1998.
See stories by Abe Beeson
Related Stories