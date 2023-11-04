Maria Schafer sings compelling original tunes in KNKX session

Singer and songwriter Maria Schafer uses inspiration from an early career full of jazz standards to write new songs that sound like lost classics. Schafer showed off three compelling original tunes in advance of her upcoming 2024 album that suggest a musician with a bright future.

The swinging "No Better Time" displayed the tender power of Schafer's vocals on a catchy melody you'll swear you heard Betty Carter sing. The singer's long-time musical collaborator, guitarist Shane Savala provided ample support and a tasty solo a la Herb Ellis.

The band behind Schafer also included bassist David Raynoso and drummer Karo Galadjian, both solid team players who laid out a firm foundation.

Schafer coaxed a bolero rhythm from her trio on the charming "A Chance to Make You Mine," and took a rich vocalese solo followed by a wonderful moment in the spotlight for Raynoso's bass.

Introducing "Got There Too Early" with the song's train station origin story, Schafer finds a pop angle to this upbeat bossa nova that hints at vintage Burt Bacharach.

Speaking with studio session host Abe Beeson, Schafer talked about her late arrival to singing standards and touring the world with the Glenn Miller Orchestra.

The new octet album Live at Norris Pavilion includes these songs arranged by Brad Black, but Schafer points to a new album due in 2024 as her current focus. "I've always loved the guitar," Schafer explained, "and I love to work on cultivating each individual player's strengths and learning new things together. It's easier to maintain that in a small group."

Enjoy these wonderful performances from Maria Schafer and her trio at KNKX, a performance we're sure to look back on as a breakout moment in a long career.

Musicians:



Maria Schafer - vocals

Shane Savala - guitar

David Raynoso - bass

Karo Galadjian - drums

Songs:

