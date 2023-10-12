Roots music from the heart of Leroy Bell in the KNKX Studios

LeRoy Bell & His Only Friends showed off their chops and brought the soul to KNKX's Studio X for a great session. At 72, Bell’s sound is refined with heavy grooves and reflective lyrics, and his playing is spirited as ever.

Bell’s storied career as a guitarist, performer and songwriter has spanned more than 50 years. Along with songwriting partner Casey James, the duo known as Bell and James went on to release three albums and write chart topping hits for Elton John, Teddy Pendergrass, The Temptations, and many more artists.

Despite that legendary resume, Bell’s enthusiasm for music has never wavered, nor his love for collaboration.

After working with James, Bell formed the group LeRoy Bell & His Only Friends with bassist Terry Morgan. “I’m very fortunate to have these great players with me after all these years of having no friends at all. I’ve got about four good friends,” Bell said to a laughing audience.

Based in the Pacific Northwest, Leroy Bell & His Only Friends were excited to check out our new Seattle studios, and the veterans quickly made themselves at home, performing four original songs for our Studio X audience.

“Vodoo” began the session, emphasized by Bell’s powerful voice and the sounds of the organ from keyboardist Danny Walker. The audience couldn’t help but sway to the grooves of this tune that mixed elements of rock and roll, soul and funk.

“When I Close My Eyes” really highlighted Bell’s strengths as a songwriter with themes of romance, loss and friendship. No stranger to writing for other artists, this song could easily be heard on today's top 40 radio.

We were getting close to lunch time, or “Yaba-dabba-dee” time according to bassist Morgan, but Bell and Friends kept their minds and appetites focused.

“If I Should Die” is an autobiography of sorts, taking us on a journey of young LeRoy and his aspirations in life. “I never cared about school or anything, all I wanted was to play my music” he sang. “I’m happy where I am, with this guitar in my hand.”

The growls of stomachs were overshadowed by a loud applause from the KNKX audience. Bell and Friends were gracious enough to serve another song, a desert of sorts, with the two-step dance tune “Fly.”

Enjoy this tasty studio session, served up by LeRoy Bell & His Only Friends.

Musicians:



Leroy Bell - guitar, vocals

Ryan Watters - guitar

Daniel Walker - piano, organ, backing vocals

Terry Morgan - bass, backing vocals

Ben Smith - drums

Songs:

