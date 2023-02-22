© 2023 Pacific Public Media
Studio Sessions

Renaissance woman Kandace Springs honors tradition and family in the KNKX studios

By Paige Hansen,
Abe Beeson
Published February 22, 2023 at 3:06 PM PST
Recording artist, singer, songwriter and pianist Kandace Springs came by our KNKX studios in downtown Seattle bringing with her a sprightly spirit and immense talent.

Her playing is on par with that of a classical pianist and it was a true joy to watch her fingers bounding up and down confidently on our studio piano.

Her original tune "Run Your Race" was penned in honor of her recently deceased father "Scat" Springs and will be featured on a yet-to-be-released album. It’s a tear-inducing shout-out to the man who was her life’s greatest musical influence. This studio session performance was the first time the song's been recorded.

She has a lovely command of a soulful and sweet voice that she generously washes with a lush and broad richness. That texture calls to mind Ella Fitzgerald whom she credits as a top singing influence. Her advice to singers: sing from your heart.

Springs delighted us by signing her name along with an artistically drawn classic car. (Springs is also an accomplished visual artist and car hobbyist.) Her boundless energy can also be explained by her gift for athletics which she shared with her late track-star father. She plays soccer and basketball most days of any given week.

Springs was in town preforming six shows at Jazz Alley with a cracker jack rhythm section including Caylen Bryant on bass and background vocals and Camille Gainer on drums and background vocals. The trio is planning to record Springs' fifth album later this year.

Songs:

  1. Someone to Watch Over Me
  2. Run Your Race
  3. Wild Is the Wind
Paige Hansen
Paige Hansen has been heard on radio station 88.5 KNKX-FM for over 20 years where she’s hosted news & jazz. You can currently hear her hosting jazz weekdays & Sundays. She is also an active musician, writer and singer.
Abe Beeson
Abe grew up in Western Washington, a 3rd generation Seattle/Tacoma kid. It was as a student at Pacific Lutheran University that Abe landed his first job at KNKX, editing and producing audio for news stories. It was a Christmas Day shift no one else wanted that gave Abe his first on-air experience which led to overnights, then Saturday afternoons, and started hosting Evening Jazz in 1998.
