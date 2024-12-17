Donate
Atlanta and Seattle to play first WNBA regular season game in Canada in August

KNKX Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published December 17, 2024 at 5:00 AM PST
Basketballs sit in a rack during practice for the WNBA All-Star basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Nam Y. Huh
/
AP
Basketballs sit in a rack during practice for the WNBA All-Star basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, July 9, 2022. Even the handful of players selected in the upcoming WNBA draft will find it difficult to continue their pro careers. There are only potentially 144 WNBA roster spots available and most of those are filled with returning players.

The WNBA will stage its first regular season game outside the U.S. when Atlanta and Seattle play in Vancouver on Aug. 15, the league announced Monday.

The league has had two exhibition games in Canada, including one played by Seattle in Edmonton this past season. The Toronto Tempo will begin play in 2026 as the first international team in league history.

“The WNBA Canada Game has been a tremendous opportunity to grow our league’s footprint, and we look forward to hosting the first-ever international regular season game with the Seattle Storm’s return to Canada to face the Atlanta Dream," WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said. "As we prepare to establish permanent roots in Canada with a Toronto franchise, this game and our year-round engagement efforts are a nod to the incredible momentum around women’s basketball in Canada.”

The Dream participated in the first preseason WNBA game in Europe when they beat the British national team in 2011.

“This is a monumental moment for the WNBA, and we are honored that the league chose the Dream to participate in the first regular-season game outside the U.S," Atlanta Dream president and COO Morgan Shaw Parker said. "We look forward to showcasing our amazing athletes on a global stage in Vancouver. Members of our team have competed internationally, and now they will be doing so wearing Dream colors and representing the city of Atlanta.”

This will mark the fifth WNBA game played outside the U.S., with a previous contest played in Mexico in 2004 to go along with the Canada and England games. Viewership in Canada was up 175% last season from the previous year and the league set new highs in the country across digital platforms, including WNBA League Pass and social media.

“The WNBA Canada Game is an opportunity to showcase the WNBA and its talent to more fans. The Storm is honored to be a part of this international celebration of basketball," Seattle CEO and president Alisha Valavanis said. "Playing in front of fans in Edmonton in 2024 was a highlight of the season and we’re looking forward to bringing the Storm energy back to Canada in 2025.”

