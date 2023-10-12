No. 8 Oregon at No. 7 Washington is a juicy matchup with high-flying offenses, Heisman hype

Go west, college football fans, if you're looking for the best games in Week 7. Pac-12 teams are involved in three of the four Top 25 matchups Saturday.

No. 8 Oregon plays the first of three straight games against ranked opponents when it visits No. 7 Washington. The Ducks and Huskies meet for the 103rd time, but first when both are in the top 10. It's the Pac-12's game of the year so far.

No. 18 UCLA at No. 15 Oregon State is a nice Pac-12 undercard. The Bruins' defense has held four straight opponents under 260 yards. DJ Uiagalelei leads a balanced Beavers offense piling up 450 yards per game.

No. 10 Southern California, coming off its close call against Arizona, travels to South Bend to face a 21st-ranked Notre Dame team looking to rebound from a lackluster loss to Louisville.

No. 25 Miami at No. 12 North Carolina is the only other game pitting Top 25 teams. The Hurricanes will try to bounce back from their a play-calling gaffe that cost them last week's game against Georgia Tech. They will face a red-hot Drake Maye, who has thrown for over 400 yards in two of his last three games.

BEST GAME

No. 8 Oregon (5-0, 2-0 Pac-12) at No. 7 Washington (5-0, 2-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Pity the defenses: These are the top two offenses in the country, and they combine to average more than 1,100 yards and 97 points per game. The game has potential College Football Playoff implications. Washington's 37-34 win last year was the Huskies' first in Eugene since 2016.

HEISMAN WATCH

Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon's Bo Nix are the main attractions in Seattle.

Penix is the national passing leader, and it’s not close. He’s throwing for nearly 400 yards per game. Nix is completing 80.4% of his passes and on track to break the FBS season record of 77.4% by Alabama’s Mac Jones in 2020.

The two have combined for 31 touchdowns and just three interceptions this season. As far as the actual Heisman Trophy race, Penix is ahead of 2022 winner Caleb Williams of Southern California according to FanDuel Sportsbook.