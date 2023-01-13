"It's not a fairy tale" Seahawks eager to prove doubters wrong

The Seattle Seahawks are preparing for their wildcard playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers Saturday. Seattle is the underdog, after losing both regular season games to the 49ers and finishing second behind San Francisco in the NFC West.

Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett said the team's mindset is: they have nothing to lose.

"Nobody expects us to win like outside of our building. You know, we believe that we can win, but nobody else does," Lockett said during a press conference at team headquarters in Renton, Wash. on Wednesday.

"Like, nobody thought that we would be able to do any of the things that we were able to do. Everybody was shocked we even got into the playoffs. And so, I mean, for us, it's like, man, we're just gonna go out there and just play free."

Abbie Parr / AP Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett answers questions after an NFL football game Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Seattle.

The 49ers won both regular season games against the Seahawks. And, they also won the NFC West, with a record of 13-4. Seattle was second, with a record of 9-8.

The Seattle Seahawks say they're ready to prove their doubters wrong. Quandre Diggs is a free safety for the Seahawks and reiterated what Lockett said about defying expectations.

"Nobody expected us to be in the playoffs, so the last two weeks we just like, what do we really have to lose? You know what I mean? Nobody's given a shot. Even the last week of the season, everybody's like 'the Seahawks had a 30% chance to get in the playoffs."

Abbie Parr / AP Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs (6) celebrates after intercepting a pass as Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner (45), left, looks on during overtime of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Seattle.

Diggs was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week, for his interception in the final minutes of the team's last regular season game against the Rams — a game they had to win in order to have a shot at the playoffs.

Despite the odds, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith said don't count them out. At the same news conference, he was asked about what some are calling a "fairy tale season."

Abbie Parr / AP Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Seattle.

"I would say it's not a fairy tale. I think it's very much reality and I think where we are as a team is that, that's what it's about sticking to the process, staying focused on that process and making sure that, you know, that's that's the main focus and then everything else will take care of itself."

Kickoff is set for 1:30 pm on Saturday, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The weather forecast calls for — you guessed it — rain.