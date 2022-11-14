© 2022 Pacific Public Media

Sports

Seattle's Julio Rodríguez voted AL Rookie of the Year

KNKX Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published November 14, 2022 at 5:24 PM PST
A Seattle Mariners baseball player stands with one foot on a base, his uniform covered in dirt with fans in the stands behind him.
Ted S. Warren
/
FR171932 AP
Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez reacts after stealing second base during the 13th inning in Game 3 of an American League Division Series baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Seattle.

NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle center fielder Julio Rodríguez was voted American League Rookie of the Year on Monday after hitting .284 with 28 homers, 75 RBIs and 25 stolen bases in helping the Mariners reach the postseason for the first time since 2001.

The 21-year-old received 29 of 30 first-place votes and one second for 148 points from a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel.

Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman was second with 68 points, getting the other first-place vote, 18 seconds and nine thirds.

Cleveland left fielder Steven Kwan was third with 10 seconds and 14 thirds for 44 points. Kansas City infielder Bobby Witt Jr. had seven points, and Houston shortstop Jeremy Peña finished fifth with two points.

Voting was conducted before the postseason; Peña was voted MVP of the AL Championship Series and World Series.

Cardinals utilityman Brendan Donovan joined Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II and pitcher Spencer Strider in the top three for NL Rookie of the Year, to be announced later Monday.

Rodríguez, the only rookie at this year's All-Star Game, became the fifth Seattle player to win the honor after first baseman Alvin Davis in 1984, right-handed reliever Kazuhiro Sasaki in 2000, right fielder Ichiro Suzuki in 2001 (when he also was voted MVP) and center fielder Kyle Lewis in 2020.

Rodríguez and the Mariners agreed in August to a $209.3 million, 12-year contract starting next season that would be worth $469.6 million over 17 years if he wins two MVP awards.

