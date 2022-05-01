© 2022 Pacific Public Media

Sports
"Going Deep" features KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick talking with folks tied to sports in our region about what drives them - as professionals and people.

‘Everything is different’: Sue Bird on early adversity, judgment and the WNBA’s evolution

KNKX Public Radio | By Kirsten Kendrick
Published May 1, 2022 at 10:36 AM PDT
Sue Bird
1 of 3  — Sue Bird
Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird poses for a photo with team championship trophies after a news conference where she talked about her return for one more WNBA basketball season Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Seattle. Bird, a four-time WNBA champion, 12-time All-Star selection and the oldest player in the league at 41, said all signs are pointing toward the 2022 season being her last in the WNBA, but does not want the upcoming season to be a farewell tour. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson/AP
Sue Bird
2 of 3  — Sue Bird
Seattle Storm's Sue Bird dribbles in the first half of a WNBA second round playoff basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Everett, Wash. Sue Bird officially re-signed Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, with the Seattle Storm, her only WNBA team, in what is expected to be her final season. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Elaine Thompson/AP
Storm Bird Basketball
3 of 3  — Storm Bird Basketball
Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird smiles as she talks about her return for one more WNBA basketball season during a news conference Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Seattle. Bird, a four-time WNBA champion, 12-time All-Star selection and the oldest player in the league at 41, said all signs are pointing toward the 2022 season being her last in the WNBA, but does not want the upcoming season to be a farewell tour. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson/AP

The Seattle Storm open their 2022 regular season Friday, May 6. They host the Minnesota Lynx at their new home, Climate Pledge Arena. Storm veteran Sue Bird talked with KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick about her decision to return for at least one more year.

In the latest installment of our series "Going Deep," Bird talks about how she and the WNBA have evolved over her career and the impact of fans calling for her return. She explains why WNBA players' "lives are political" and shared what she might do if and when she retires.

"Going Deep" interview with Sue Bird
Tokyo Olympics Basketball
Eric Gay/AP
/
AP
United States' Sue Bird (6), front, Brittney Griner (15), rear, and A'Ja Wilson (9), right, celebrate scoring by a teammate during women's basketball semifinal game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Kirsten also asked Bird about WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner, who's been detained in Russia since February, when she was arrested for allegedly carrying hash vape cartridges in her luggage.

In the offseason, a lot of WNBA players play basketball overseas to earn more money. One of the most lucrative teams to play for, is in Russia, where Bird has also played.

Sue Bird on Brittney Griner's detention

Kirsten Kendrick
Kirsten Kendrick has been hosting KNKX’s Morning Edition since 2006. She handles all aspects of the show - from news selection and writing to audio production. Kirsten has worked in radio for 30 years. She was born in Ohio, grew up in Indiana and attended high school and college in North Texas. In addition to being a journalist and active in the public radio host community, Kirsten is also sports lover. She and her husband live in Seattle with their son and their dog.
