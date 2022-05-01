‘Everything is different’: Sue Bird on early adversity, judgment and the WNBA’s evolution

The Seattle Storm open their 2022 regular season Friday, May 6. They host the Minnesota Lynx at their new home, Climate Pledge Arena. Storm veteran Sue Bird talked with KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick about her decision to return for at least one more year.

In the latest installment of our series "Going Deep," Bird talks about how she and the WNBA have evolved over her career and the impact of fans calling for her return. She explains why WNBA players' "lives are political" and shared what she might do if and when she retires.

"Going Deep" interview with Sue Bird Listen • 9:37

Eric Gay/AP / AP United States' Sue Bird (6), front, Brittney Griner (15), rear, and A'Ja Wilson (9), right, celebrate scoring by a teammate during women's basketball semifinal game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Kirsten also asked Bird about WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner, who's been detained in Russia since February, when she was arrested for allegedly carrying hash vape cartridges in her luggage.

In the offseason, a lot of WNBA players play basketball overseas to earn more money. One of the most lucrative teams to play for, is in Russia, where Bird has also played.