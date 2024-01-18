WA Dept. of Health sues over lack of inspections at ICE facility

The Washington state Department of Health has sued the private prison company running the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma.

In court filings, the state Department of Health said it’s suing GEO Group because the company has refused to allow inspectors to enter the facility. The lawsuit filed last month in Thurston County Superior Court notes Department of Health officials have tried to enter the facility twice but have been turned away.

In a statement, Kara Kostanich, a spokesperson for the department added: "We also went another additional time in December to provide information to the facilities operations manager regarding some of the complaints we received regarding unsanitary issues."

Detainees have long complained of a lack of cleanliness at the facility, including dirty bedding. Detainees have also said they often find objects in their food.

A law passed last year gives the state Department of Health authority to make unannounced inspections at the facility. Health officials said GEO Group told them they’ve been turned away because of ongoing litigation over the new law.

State Department of Labor and Industries officials said they also attempted to inspect the facility last month but were denied entry even after receiving a warrant from Pierce County Superior Court.

Detainees at the immigration facility have participated in hunger strikes on and off for the last several months over what they describe as constant mistreatment. Detainees are demanding that authorities promptly process their immigration cases and stop inappropriately putting them in solitary confinement.

A spokesperson for GEO Group said the company does not comment on ongoing litigation.

