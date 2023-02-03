Washington families share their experiences with police violence

News of yet another Black man killed by police has garnered national attention again. Tyre Nichols was a 29-year-old Black man recently killed by Memphis police officers. While the details of what happened to Nichols are unique, for some, the story feels familiar.

Sonia Joseph's son, Giovonn Joseph-McDade was killed by a Kent, Wash. police officer in 2017. Jim Leighty's best friend, Craig Johnson, was killed by Bonner County, Idaho deputies in 2017. And Po Leapai's cousin, Iosia Faletogo, was killed by a Seattle police officer in 2018.

Joseph, Leighty, and Leapai are all members of the Washington Coalition for Police Accountability.

They each share the story of their loved ones and how their deaths have impacted them. Listen above.