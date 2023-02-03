© 2023 Pacific Public Media

Social Justice

Washington families share their experiences with police violence

KNKX Public Radio | By Mayowa Aina
Published February 3, 2023 at 12:39 PM PST
Tyre Nichols Black Grief
Andrew Nelles/AP
/
Pool The Tennessean
RowVaughn Wells cries as she and her husband Rodney Wells attend the funeral service for her son Tyre Nichols at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, Tenn., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Nichols died following a brutal beating by Memphis police after a traffic stop.

News of yet another Black man killed by police has garnered national attention again. Tyre Nichols was a 29-year-old Black man recently killed by Memphis police officers. While the details of what happened to Nichols are unique, for some, the story feels familiar.

Sonia Joseph's son, Giovonn Joseph-McDade was killed by a Kent, Wash. police officer in 2017. Jim Leighty's best friend, Craig Johnson, was killed by Bonner County, Idaho deputies in 2017. And Po Leapai's cousin, Iosia Faletogo, was killed by a Seattle police officer in 2018.

Joseph, Leighty, and Leapai are all members of the Washington Coalition for Police Accountability.

They each share the story of their loved ones and how their deaths have impacted them. Listen above.

Tags
Social Justice police accountabilityLaw Enforcementpolice violenceKNKX original
Mayowa Aina reports and produces special projects, including podcasts and series, for KNKX.
