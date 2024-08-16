Brasstactics celebrate joy in the grooves of their new album

Brasstactics are a force to be reckoned with, playing high-energy brass band music spiced with hip-hop and modern pop in the clubs and the streets of Edmonton. They have earned a reputation as one of Western Canada’s hottest party bands.

The group’s debut album, Tribute to the Groove, captures the party through nine succinct songs bursting at the seams with funky energy.

Matt Laird, the band’s sousaphone player and manager, helped form the band in 2019 and knew the importance of their audience. He explained to CTV News Edmonton, “the whole brass band culture is about interaction with crowds and getting people moving.”

Always helpful in attracting the attention of unsuspecting listeners – play songs that people know.

Brasstactics recorded seven original tunes for Tribute to the Groove but have gained many fans with their funky brass versions of songs by Snoop Dogg, Lizzo, Macklemore, Eurythmics and Billie Eilish.

The Eilish hit “Bad Guy” is (along with Bruno Mars’ “Runaway Baby”) one of two cover songs on the new Brasstactics album. The well-worn melody gets a fresh makeover and an organic excitement lacking in the electronic production of the original.

It also includes a pair of surprising samples dropped into breaks in the song, including a clip of Adam Sandler from the comedy Billy Madison. Humor abounds in Brasstactics live performances as well. This nine-to-ten-piece crew is provocative, egging listeners to get in on the fun the band is having.

Adding to the intimate audience connection, Brasstactics recorded the album "off the floor," meaning the band played together in the same room. The resulting sound puts the audience right in the middle of the sweaty action.

Along with Laird, Brasstactics is a formidable crew with Bramwell Park and Blair Wilke on drums, Zach Semanuik and Liam Shearer on trumpets, Nicholas Froman and Audrey Ochoa on trombones and the saxophones of Jonathan Deppisch, Jonny McCormack and Allison Ochoa.

Fans of modern groups updating the brass tradition – Heavyweights Brass Band, LowDown Brass and Seattle’s own 45th Street Brass – here’s another modern brass group that’s sure to have you dancing in the streets.

The New Cool airs Fridays at 9 p.m., hosted by Abe Beeson and produced by KNKX Public Radio in Seattle, Washington. LISTEN ON DEMAND