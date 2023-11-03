Joel Goodman trades music scores for jazz stars on new album

Joel Goodman earned an Emmy award for his nuanced and subtle scores for mostly non-fiction television and film projects. An Exquisite Moment, his debut album of “full-experience” music includes big talents from the world of modern jazz.

A composer first, Goodman told Occhi Magazine he’s “never lacked for an idea about writing (music).” On An Exquisite Moment, he matches his compositional ideas with the immediacy of improvising musicians creating together in the moment.

The key to accomplishing his goal was to record the core of the album live in the studio, capturing the experience of musicians reacting to the music and each other in real time.

Saxophonist Donny McCaslin is the loudest musical voice on An Exquisite Moment, blending muscular Coltrane-esque energy with the cool sophistication of fellow Californian Joshua Redman.

Goodman’s rhythm section partners, bassist Scott Colley and drummer Eric Harland, take important roles with bold statements of their own. Colley’s soulful backbone establishes tempo and mood while Harland fills in the rhythmic corners with color, deftly assisted by percussionist Mino Cinelu.

Adam Rogers covers a lot of ground on his guitar, from chordal support to biting jabs of distortion.

The opening song “What Dreamers Dream” includes guest Brandee Younger’s harp, a beautifully mysterious melody with anthemic melodic shapes and fully committed performances.

The album’s title track adds award-winners Philippe Saisse on piano and Lisa Fischer on wordless vocals, fully establishing the nocturnal mood Goodman has composed.

The tempo increases on the dramatic “Rumi and the Whirling Dervish” with McCaslin reaching the edges of his saxophone’s limits and Rogers striking out with rock guitar flourishes. Goodman also includes a string section that he employs further as the album continues.

McCaslin switches to soprano sax and pairs with guest Randy Brecker on flugelhorn in “The Mystery of Trees,” developing a remarkable combination of tones that at times seem to become one instrument.

An Exquisite Moment concludes its hour-long running time with the four movement “Astral Projection” suite. Goodman unleashes an orchestra through a series of dramatic statements, pointing the artist’s work back in the direction of his scoring collaborations.

Working with expert improvisational musicians means that each performance is a unique moment that will never be repeated. Goodman’s new album collects multiple “exquisite” moments that reveal themselves with repeated listens.

Goodman’s musical career has been largely overlooked as a small part of larger cinematic works. With An Exquisite Moment, the artist takes center stage even as he puts his creation in the hands of fellow creators.

