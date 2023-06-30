Astrocolor bring new life to space-age pop jazz

After nearly a decade together, Victoria-based Astrocolor find the sweet spot between modern jazz and vintage exotica on their excitingly chilled-out fourth album Moonlighting: Astrojazz, Vol 1.

Recalling the varied styles of the lounge music of the 1950s and 1960s from Martin Denny and his contemporaries, Astrocolor's new collection of music carries a distinctively modern sound.

The band was formed in 2015, largely working in the modern fusion of jazz and electronica along with groups like St Germain and Nicola Conte. With the new Moonlighting release, Astrocolor bring a variety of subtle spices to their atmospheric party music.

Rhythms borrowed from electronica include straight four-on-the-floor dance beats, more sensual heartbeat thumps and chilled out modern beach grooves that connect the sunny dance scenes of Rio and Ibiza.

Instrumentally centered in the rhythm section, Anand Greenwell's saxophone and Paul Kannaspuro's flute work are often in the spotlight. Added vocals of Lindsay Bryan lend elements of Astrud Gilberto's cool Brazilian delivery as well as French "ye-ye" pop of the 1960s.

Moonlighting hints strongly at smooth jazz tradition, but the solo contributions are brief and efficient. Many songs are less than three minutes, each establishing intriguing moods in the space of a pop single.

Astrocolor's new album includes three keyboard players - pianist Piers Henwood (also on guitar), synth player Thomas Shields and multi-instrumentalist Neil Cook-Dallin - but they never feel crowded together.

Drummer Amrit Basi, guitarist Andrew Poirier and bassist/guitarist Chris Mackenzie form Astrocolor's backbone, and all join their other bandmates as songwriters.

Rather than the influences of jazz icons, the music of Astrocolor more often evokes pop sounds from ABBA to Rod Stewart. Fans of 21st Century instrumental pop groovers Vulfpeck, Cory Wong and Sam Greenfield will find a cooler, more European version of the uplifting instrumentals of those musicians.

Improvisation is slim on Moonlighting, but while Astrocolor have created a masterful collection of hip background music there's plenty to discover for listeners willing to scratch the surface.

Astrocolor will help Victoria celebrate the conclusion of the city's Summer jazz festival with a show at Hermann's this Saturday. Stay connected to KNKX and the New Cool to hear when the band brings their modern bachelor pad sounds to our side of the border.

