© 2022 Pacific Public Media

KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
JazzCaliente.png
Jazz Caliente

New music from Seattle's Todo Es

Published December 10, 2022 at 6:00 AM PST
Todo Es
Ian Maddox
/
todoesjazz
The Todo Es band, left to right: Rebecca Garcia, Stephen Yamada-Heidner, Daniel Miller, Tor Dietrichson, John Lilley, Dan Hensley

The Todo Es album "Elemento" will be featured on this week's Jazz Caliente, along with some favorites from Eddie Palmieri and the Spanish Harlem Orchestra.

Todo Es plays original material with an eclectic mix of Afro-Cuban, Brazilian and Caribbean influences.

The Seattle-based band just released their second album, "Elemento," and we'll hear "Ponte a Bailiar" and "Buzios" from that album this week.

Also on the show this Saturday, pianist and beloved bandleader Eddie Palmieri demonstrates his signature "riff," and the Spanish Harlem Orchestra, whose latest recording "Imagenes Latinas" has been nominated for the Grammys "Best Tropical Latin Album" and made the Downbeat Magazine's list of the best albums of 2022.

Jazz Caliente airs Saturdays at 5 p.m. The show is hosted by Robin Lloyd and produced by KNKX Public Radio.

Tags
Jazz Caliente Todo Es
Stay Connected
Robin Lloyd
Originally from Detroit, Robin Lloyd has been presenting jazz, blues and Latin jazz on public radio for nearly 40 years. She's a member of the Jazz Education Network and the Jazz Journalists Association.
See stories by Robin Lloyd
Related Content