New music from Seattle's Todo Es

Todo Es plays original material with an eclectic mix of Afro-Cuban, Brazilian and Caribbean influences.

The Seattle-based band just released their second album, "Elemento," and we'll hear "Ponte a Bailiar" and "Buzios" from that album this week.

Also on the show this Saturday, pianist and beloved bandleader Eddie Palmieri demonstrates his signature "riff," and the Spanish Harlem Orchestra, whose latest recording "Imagenes Latinas" has been nominated for the Grammys "Best Tropical Latin Album" and made the Downbeat Magazine's list of the best albums of 2022.

Jazz Caliente airs Saturdays at 5 p.m. The show is hosted by Robin Lloyd and produced by KNKX Public Radio.