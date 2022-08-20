Seattle's BrasilFest and music from Matanzas on Jazz Caliente

Seattle Center is celebrating its 60th year, and its Festál series of cultural celebrations is in its 25th year. The Festál BrasilFest is Sunday, August 21. Jazz Caliente joins the festivities this Saturday with music from some of Seattle's brilliant Brazilian musicians.

BrasilFest

A massive oil terminal fire in Matanzas, Cuba earlier this month caused deaths and injuries, and is resulting in power outages across the island.

Matanzas is a center of Afro-Cuban culture and folklore. It is said to be the birthplace of the rumba, which blends African elements with Antillean traditions and Spanish flamenco. The danzón, an African interpretation of European contradance, is also associated with Matanzas.

Matanzas is the birthplace of the "King of Mambo," Pérez Prado, who brought Cuban music to North America in the 1940s.

We'll hear these musical traditions and more this Saturday at 5 p.m. on Jazz Caliente, now available on-demand at knkx.org and on the KNKX app.