JazzCaliente.png
Jazz Caliente

Seattle's BrasilFest and music from Matanzas on Jazz Caliente

Published August 20, 2022 at 9:00 AM PDT
Matanzas dancers.jpg
Robin Lloyd
/
KNKX
Afro-Cuban traditional dancers perform at San Severino Castle in Matanzas, Cuba in 2013.

Popular styles of music from the Matanzas region of Cuba and some Brazilian favorites are featured on this Saturday's Jazz Caliente.

Seattle Center is celebrating its 60th year, and its Festál series of cultural celebrations is in its 25th year. The Festál BrasilFest is Sunday, August 21. Jazz Caliente joins the festivities this Saturday with music from some of Seattle's brilliant Brazilian musicians.

BrasilFest

A massive oil terminal fire in Matanzas, Cuba earlier this month caused deaths and injuries, and is resulting in power outages across the island.

Matanzas is a center of Afro-Cuban culture and folklore. It is said to be the birthplace of the rumba, which blends African elements with Antillean traditions and Spanish flamenco. The danzón, an African interpretation of European contradance, is also associated with Matanzas.

Matanzas is the birthplace of the "King of Mambo," Pérez Prado, who brought Cuban music to North America in the 1940s.

We'll hear these musical traditions and more this Saturday at 5 p.m. on Jazz Caliente, now available on-demand at knkx.org and on the KNKX app.

Jazz Caliente Jovino Santos Neto Seattle Center
Robin Lloyd
Originally from Detroit, Robin Lloyd has been presenting jazz, blues and Latin jazz on public radio for nearly 40 years. She's a member of the Jazz Education Network and the Jazz Journalists Association.
Robin Lloyd
