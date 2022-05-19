"Los Olvidados" two-part special on Jazz Caliente

KNKX is airing an encore presentation of "Los Olvidados" on Saturday, October 15th on Jazz Caliente.

"Los Olvidados" examines the unique historical, cultural, and artistic contributions that encompass the Latin experience in jazz.

Join us for this informative and entertaining audio documentary on the next two Jazz Caliente programs.

The audio documentary features the viewpoints and music of award-winning artists, scholars and activists Jane Bunnett, Dr. Martha Gonzalez, Dr. Benjamin Lapidus, Yilian Cañizares, Arturo O'Farrill, Michele Rosewoman, Bobby Sanabria, John Santos, Dr. Chris Washburne and Miguel Zenón.

Historically, Afro-Latin musicians have hybridized their culture in order to survive in new lands where colonization, slavery and systemic oppression shaped their existence. Embedded into their music are traditions, narratives, spiritual rituals, folklore and the hypnotic elasticity of rhythm that carried African music to the Americas.

Where Water Meets Sky /Yemaya New Yor-Uba Live at Dizzy's Lincoln Center

Whether originating from Panama, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Trinidad, or urban centers in the United States, this irresistible groove and the rhythmic tension it's built on is part of the essential nature of jazz.

"Los Olvidados" explores how this musical tradition is overlooked, while continuing to transform today's music.

Written, produced and hosted by Michael Ambrosino, "Los Olvidados" was made possible by a grant from the Mass Cultural Council.

On May 21, listen to part one of "Los Olvidados," addressing the function of the drum, and the rich and complex history and unique characteristics of pan-Latin music.

On May 28, tune in for part two which will explore the origin stories and the history of racial and gender discrimination in the Latin jazz world.

After each half-hour segment, Jazz Caliente will continue with music that illustrates and complements the topics covered in the documentary.

Jazz Caliente airs Saturdays at 5 p.m. The show is hosted by Robin Lloyd and produced by KNKX Public Radio.