Spark safety: Fireworks and dry conditions don't mix

It was a hot, dry, windy June in Washington state, which is in a years-long drought . El Niño conditions are expected to make it even hotter . And all that means a higher risk of fire heading into a holiday celebrated with pyrotechnics.

People lighting private fireworks risk more than a finger wag from East Pierce Fire & Rescue.

“Last season, we saw 79 wildland fire starts that were directly attributed to use of private fireworks,” said Ryan Rodruck with the state Department of Natural resources, referring to events firefighters had to respond to.

Rodruck said a safer option is to go to the bigger shows run by professionals who know the rules and follow them.

No fireworks are allowed on state park lands. While fireworks regulations depend heavily on the local jurisdiction, various burn bans are in place across much of Western Washington. The State Fire Marshall's office has a rundown of which fireworks are legal and which are prohibited. The state also has a list of local fireworks laws .

Rodruck said people should exercise caution even with the smallest of sparklers: “Anything that will throw a spark onto the landscape has the potential to create a wildland fire."

Firework safety tips

All that said, if fireworks are at hand, some simple steps can help prevent injury and fire.

Pierce County recommends only using fireworks bought at a state-licensed stand, keeping fireworks out of the reach of children, and always keeping water nearby.

When handling fireworks, people should always be outdoors, light one at a time and move away quickly; they should not throw them or hold onto them.

Tips from the National Safety Council include wearing eye protection and never operating fireworks while inebriated.

Afterwards, soak used fireworks in water, throw debris in the trash — not the recycling — and keep matches and lighters away from kids.

Blowing smoke

Along with spectacular displays, fireworks create a lot of smoke. That smoke contains toxins, chemicals and particles.

Carrie Nyssen, the senior director of advocacy at the American Lung Association in Washington, said people should understand the impact of firework smoke on their health. For instance, when fireworks go off, the smoke they produce carries tiny particles.

“What's so dangerous about these particular particles is they're small enough to travel deep into our lungs, and the smaller particles can even then be transported directly into our bloodstream,” Nyssen said.

The fireworks release gasses like carbon monoxides that can irritate airways. Then there are the particles from the minerals that create their color .

“When these fireworks explode, tiny amounts of these metals are released in the air, become airborne and they can also be inhaled, which can contribute to airway irritation and inflammation in our lungs,” Nyssen said.

The best way to protect your lungs is to avoid breathing in smoke. That could mean watching from further away and moving upwind to avoid smoke. It is also important for children and people with asthma and health lung issues to stay away from fireworks.

Woof

Pets also deserve peace of mind during the festivities.

The American Veterinary Medical Association recommends keeping pets indoor, putting them in an escape-proof crate or room, and keeping hot items — like sparklers and kebab sticks — away. And after a party or display, make sure to clean up debris and scraps.

Sun and heat can be dangerous for pets, as are many human food items , so people should check to make sure their pets are comfortable and can't get to harmful foods.

Livestock should be safely fenced as far away from the noise as possible.

Whether hanging out in a barnyard, a backyard, the backwoods or on a beach, or we wish everyone a safe July 4.